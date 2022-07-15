BANGI, July 15 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is urging the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) to be accelerated in Orang Asli villages, Community Development Department (Kemas) schools, Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) and rural villages.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid the matter has been brought up during a meeting between KPLB, the Orang Asli Development Department (JKOA) and the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on July 8.

He said there is already digital access in Orang Asli villages but the internet connectivity is still low.

“I ask for the plan to be speeded up, using whatever methods as long as the Kemas schools, MRSM and rural areas can get connectivity,” he said in a press conference held after an award presentation ceremony to honour outstanding Orang Asli students (MAMCOA) 2021 here today.

On the challenges of implementing Jendela in rural areas, Mahdzir said it involves state governments as the main stakeholder in addition to local authorities of the respective states, adding that KPLB will collaborate with the MCMC as well as the state governments in this matter.

The Jendela initiative is aimed at providing broader coverage and a better broadband quality experience for the people as the country prepares to shift to the 5G technology, which is implemented in stages from 2020 to 2022 (Phase 1) and 2022 to 2025 (Phase 2). — Bernama