KUCHING, May 15 ― Three deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak this year up to April 20, bringing the cumulative death rate to 0.54 per cent, disclosed Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He also said up to April 20, a total of 332,674 cases of Covid-19 and 1,802 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Sarawak since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.

“A total of 329,736 cases or approximately 99.12 per cent have however recovered from the disease while the rate of use of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 is minimal with occasional admissions since Epidemic Week 1 this year.

“Therefore, inpatient management is still within our capacity,” the Public Health, Housing and Local Government minister told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly in his ministerial winding-up speech yesterday.

On the rabies situation in Sarawak, Dr Sim said the State Health Department had increased the number of post-animal bite clinics in the state from 107 in June last year to 270 this year, all of which are equipped with anti-rabies vaccines, and they include 241 federal Ministry of Health facilities and 29 private facilities to address the alarming increase in the number of human rabies cases.

He said there had been 78 cases of human rabies since the outbreak on April 20 this year. ― The Borneo Post

