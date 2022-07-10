MIRI, July 10 — Strong winds accompanying the rain caused havoc at parts of the city yesterday evening by uprooting trees and damaging properties.

Around 5pm yesterday, several uprooted trees along Jalan Esplanade in Luak Bay here caused a slight traffic jam while a fallen tree on the main road in Riam forced some vehicles to turn around.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said firefighters were deployed to monitor the situation.

“Our station has been receiving many calls regarding fallen trees since this afternoon. We have despatched our personnel to check the situation,” he said.

Malaysian Metrological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasted heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in northern Sarawak until July 10 due to low-pressure weather system in the western part of the Philippines.

“This situation potentially brings about strong winds that can cause storm lines, resulting in heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in northern Sarawak (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang), west of Sabah and Labuan from July 9-10. It is also expected to hit states in the northern part of the peninsula from July 11-13.

“Strong winds and rough seas (first and second categories) have also been issued in the South China Sea effective from July 9 until the end of the forecast period,” MetMalaysia said in its advisory notice. — Borneo Post