Mohd Sohaimi said police had acted based on a report lodged by the 23-year-old male victim who was beaten before being robbed by a group of men at a flat here yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR GUDANG, July 13 — Police believe that they have solved an assault and robbery case at a flat here with the arrest of five members of a youth criminal gang less than 24 hours after the incident occurred yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said a police criminal investigation department (CID) team was alerted to an incident yesterday.

“Acting on information, at 6.07pm, a CID team from the Seri Alam district police headquarters arrested five local youths around the Pasir Gudang area.

“The suspects were between the ages of 20 and 32. Checks found that three of the suspects had four previous criminal records.

“Police managed to solve the case in less than 24 hours after the victim lodged a police report,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued here today.

Earlier, Mohd Sohaimi said police had acted based on a report lodged by the 23-year-old male victim who was beaten before being robbed by a group of men at a flat here yesterday.

He said the incident happened at 4.05am beneath the block of flats when he was walking home alone.

“The victim was beaten by a group of unarmed suspects before the victim’s personal belongings were taken from him.

“The stolen items included a Vivo V2 mobile phone, a wallet containing the victim’s identity card and SG$460 (RM1,449) in cash.

“As a result of the incident, the victim suffered injuries to his lips and discomfort in his right shoulder,” he said.

Mohd Sohaimi said the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code and if convicted, could see the accused sentenced to imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping.

“All suspects have been remanded for five days from July 13 to July 17,” he said.