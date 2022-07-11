Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 11 — A travel agency is under investigation by the Terengganu police for allegedly failing to manage a Haj package.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt M Zambri Mahmud said the police received a report on the case on July 7 from a victim who claimed to have been cheated by the agency.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, an initial investigation found that the 62-year-old retiree made the first payment of RM3,000 on June 2.

“The full payment of RM35,000 was made into a bank account belonging to the travel agency, making the total loss to RM38,000," he said.

M. Zambri said the agency’s owner then gave various excuses and failed to book the flight tickets until the victim was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on July 7.

“The suspect will be arrested soon after the investigation with other police contingents is completed.

“The public is advised to be careful in the selection of Haj packages and travel agencies,” he added. — Bernama