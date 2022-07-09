Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor showing the sacrificial cows that will be handed over to mosques and suraus in the Tuaran Parliamentary constituency in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration in Kampung Serusup, Tuaran, July 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 9 — The Sabah government will continue to give its full commitment to reviving the state’s economy through various initiatives outlined in the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government’s determination can be seen through several significant achievements last year, including recording the highest ever state revenue at RM5.449 billion.

"There are many more achievements that will benefit the people in the state as a whole. In terms of developing the state, we still have a lot to do,” he said in a message here today in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

In the meantime, Hajiji said Muslims around the world should appreciate and learn from the story of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail’s sacrifice in facing various challenges in life.

As for Muslims in Sabah, he said the lesson from Aidiladha can be a guide in facing the challenges of COVID-19, especially in the aspect of economy.

"For those performing the sacrificial rituals, fulfil your responsibility with full of humility and sincerity. Distribute the korban meat to those in need. Hopefully, through this ibadah, we can strengthen the unity among the people in Sabah,” he said. — Bernama