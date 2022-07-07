Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said it is up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to decide on the date of the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

NILAI, July 7 — It is up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to decide on the date of the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15), said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said this was because Ismail Sabri knew better the right time to hold the elections.

“We should leave it to the prime minister to decide. I think he knows when is the right time,” he told reporters after launching the MARA Retail Development Programme: Halmart here today.

Mahdzir was commenting on a media report that Umno’s top five leaders have not met to discuss the Parliament dissolution date to make way for GE15 despite the matter being proposed at the Umno General Assembly 2021 in March this year. — Bernama