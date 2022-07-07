Johor Bersatu chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal says it is time for Mohd Puad (centre) to focus on his responsibilities and refrain from seeking attention by displaying an ‘unhealthy infatuation’ with the party. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, July 7 — The Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state leadership wants Umno leader Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi to stop his constant criticisms of their party and instead focus on his responsibilities as the state assembly Speaker and Rengit assemblyman.

Johor Bersatu chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said it was time for Mohd Puad to focus on his responsibilities and refrain from seeking attention by displaying an “unhealthy infatuation” with Bersatu.

He said that the seasoned Umno leader should instead respect the trust given by the people, especially as an assemblyman, as well as uphold his position as the Johor state assembly Speaker.

“I am surprised by Mohd Puad’s attitude and approach to this matter.

“Despite holding the title of Yang Berhormat, and being appointed as the Johor state assembly Speaker, he seems to have plenty of free time to attack Bersatu,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook today.

The Bersatu assemblyman for Bukit Kepong was responding to Mohd Puad’s constant barrage of criticism aimed at Bersatu and its leader and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Sahruddin pointed out that apart from demonstrating that he is an attention-seeking individual, Mohd Puad had also shown that he prefers to dabble in politics rather than serve the people or fulfil his responsibilities as the state assembly Speaker.

“At a time when the people are struggling with the cost of living, he should stop daydreaming and return to carrying out his key responsibilities,” he said.

This week, Mohd Puad claimed that Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had been nominated by Muhyiddin for the role of deputy prime minister.

He was also recently quoted as saying that the Registrar of Societies has so far failed to approve the amendment to Umno’s constitution to allow the party to postpone its party election for not more than six months after the 15th general election has been held.