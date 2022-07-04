Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (right) and Negri Sembilan Rural Development Action Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Ahmad (2nd left) are seen at the the signing of the land border treaty between Selangor and Negri Sembilan in Sepang July 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, July 4 — Land border agreements involving 12 sectors have yet to be finalised between the states concerned, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Speaking at a press conference after the signing of the land border treaty between Selangor and Negri Sembilan here today, he said among the sectors were Pahang-Kelantan involving a 272.7-kilometre (km) alignment, Perak-Selangor (217.5km) and Johor-Pahang (176.4km).

“Through the determination of clear boundaries, the state governments will be able to plan and implement development projects in border areas in a more orderly manner,” he said, adding that the work of marking and measuring land boundaries is managed by the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem).

With clear determination of boundaries, he said, enforcement activities by local authorities (PBT) can be carried out effectively, especially in preventing land encroachment and illegal resource exploitation.

“Many things cannot be done if (state) borders are not finalised, for example enforcement by local authorities and development planning,” he said.

On the Selangor and Negri Sembilan border, Takiyuddin said it covered land and river border alignment, starting from the border meeting point between three states, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Pahang and ending at the mouth of Sungai Sepang involving a length of 111.9km.

According to him, Jupem started the work of marking and measuring the Selangor-Negri Sembilan border on May 5, 2016 and completed the task on March 17, 2018.

Takiyuddin and Negri Sembilan Rural Development Action Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Ahmad witnessed the signing of the treaty by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim.

It had been pre-signed by Negri Sembilan state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik but Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who was to sign it today, could not make it.

It is understood he was unable to do so due to health factors and will sign it at a later date.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the demarcation and measurement of the border between the two states was based on the Selangor Government Gazette dated November 5, 1909 and the Boundary Agreement Between Selangor and Sungei Ujong signed on February 10, 1878.

“Both state governments are committed to ensuring that the signing of this land border treaty is finalised, apart from being a symbol of state sovereignty and a sign of harmonious relations between Selangor and Negri Sembilan to resolve any issues that may arise for the common good,” he said. — Bernama