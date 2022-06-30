Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the professionalism of 10,485 Mara educators is at the best level. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has allocated a total of RM1.5 million to provide training and competency development programmes to Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) educators this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the professionalism of 10,485 Mara educators is at the best level.

“MARA has implemented efforts to improve the level of skills of educators at MARA educational institutions to a professional level,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of MARA Educators’ Day 2022 here today.

He said he hoped the initiative could ensure the education quality at MARA educational institutions is always relevant and on par with the level of education in developed countries.

Mahdzir said between 2002 and 2020, a total of 4,336 MARA educators were offered to pursue higher education such as doctoral and master’s degrees, professional certificates, skills certificates as well as a diploma in education.

He added that MARA also strives to ensure the smooth delivery of knowledge to students by providing and upgrading infrastructures at MARA educational institutions.

He said this initiative was crucial to allow students to learn more efficiently and systematically.

“Through this physical upgrading initiative, we can ensure that all 111,210 MARA students will have more comfortable and conducive learning facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said MARA would continue sending students overseas, adding that every year MARA sends a total of 1,500 students to study in various fields.

The Educators’ Day is a yearly event involving all MARA educators and this year’s theme is “Pendidik Tunjang Generasi Berilmu” (Educators, the Backbone of Knowledgeable Generation)

At the ceremony, Mahdzir presented the outstanding educator award to 26 recipients and MARA educator personality award to Pasir Mas MARA Higher Skills College director, Hambali Ahmad, 64. — Bernama