LARUT, June 25 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is discussing a proposal by PAS to use its own logo in the 15th general election (GE15), said PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah said the move to use the logo was part of the coalition's strategies in GE15.

"The matter is still under discussion at the highest level...the results of the discussion will be announced later," he told reporters at a feast held in Kampung Anak Kurau, Batu Kurau here today.

Yesterday, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin hinted that the party would use its own logo in GE15.

He was quoted as saying that the image of the moon on the party’s logo has been known to symbolise ‘clean’ and that they were confident that it would give an advantage to the candidates as the logo has been known since 70 years ago.

Meanwhile, Hamzah declined to comment when asked about the offer made by Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria to Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to defend the Pasir Salak parliamentary seat in the GE15 following the latter’s removal from UMNO Supreme Council.

"Anyone can give an opinion or make such offers and to me, it (the offer) was just a suggestion.

"All final decisions will be up to the leadership so I do not need to comment on the matter," he said.

On the report that PAS wanted to speed up GE15, Hamzah said it could be expedited if all parties, were ready, including the people. — Bernama