The Flexible Working Arrangements application must be made in writing and can cover changes in working hours, working days and also the place of work, according to Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, June 23 — Employees in the country who want to work on a flexible basis can apply for Flexible Working Arrangements (FWA) with their respective employers under the amendment to the Employment Act 1955 which will come into force on September 1.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim said the FWA application must be made in writing and can cover changes in working hours, working days and also the place of work.

“When the application is made, the employer must give an answer to the employee in writing whether to agree or reject the application within 60 days and must give reasons why the application was rejected,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the Northern Region Industrial Harmony Symposium programme which was held to improve the relationship between employers and employees in safeguarding industrial harmony as well as increasing the level of legal compliance.

Meanwhile, Awang said a study had also been conducted on working four days a week to ensure that employers did not face severe effects if it was implemented in the future.

“Studies are still being conducted and so far, we have seen that the four working days have not reduced employee productivity. If there are employers who are affected, we will take into account the study to discuss further in the ministry,” he said.

Yesterday, economist Professor Emeritus Barjoyai Bardai said Malaysia is not ready to implement the four-day working week policy as it was first implemented in some developed countries due to factors of low productivity. — Bernama