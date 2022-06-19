Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi arrived during international visa trial at Shah Alam High Court on June 14, 2022. —Picture by Miera Zulyana

NILAI, June 19 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has reiterated its stand that Friends of BN will be given the opportunity to be fielded as candidates representing the coalition in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

BN chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, said a discussion would be held to determine which seats candidates from Friends of BN would contest.

“I will definitely give opportunities to Friends of BN. Which seat? We will discuss,” he said to reporters after attending the ‘Santai Bersama [email protected]’ programme hosted by the Makkal Sakti Party.

BN advisory board chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak also attended the programme.

Aside from Makkal Sakti, Friends of BN comprise Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM), Malaysian Indian Progressive Front (IPF), Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (KIMMA), and Malaysian Indian United Party (MUIP), and Parti Punjabi Malaysia (PPM).

Meanwhile, Najib, who is also the Pekan Member of Parliament said Friends of BN is fully committed to BN since the beginning of its establishment, adding that it was up to the BN leadership to consider allowing Friends of BN to contest in GE15. — Bernama