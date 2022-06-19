Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlisha and Sultanah Kedah Sultanah Maliha Almarhum Tengku Arif are seen at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 80th birthday celebration of Sultan Sallehuddin at Istana Anak Bukit June 19, 2022. Also present are Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin (left) and Raja Puan Muda Kedah Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff (right). — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 19 — Content creators and social media influencers should exercise caution before posting any content to be consumed by their followers on social media.

The Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin said the rise of social media has led to new scenarios and challenges in efforts to foster the spirit of unity among the people.

He said unverified and defamatory news could lead to frictions that could affect people’s well-being and cause tensions.

“Do not create content with facts that are not authentic and defamatory in nature because divisions among the people will affect all quarters,” he said when delivering a speech to congratulate and express loyalty at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 80th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Istana Anak Bukit, here today.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah said shared content could entertain and expand viewer’s knowledge, however, it could also be harmful if it was laden with unverified facts made up to disrupt relations among the people.

He also reminded the people to uphold the values of togetherness and understanding to preserve racial unity in the country, especially in Kedah.

Discords and quarrels must be avoided to prevent splits in the face of deliberate attempts made by certain quarters to cause rifts among the people by playing up racial issues, he added.

“We need to deflect all these threats intelligently so that racial harmony continues to be preserved and the state of Kedah continues to be a blessed land that guarantees peace for all,” he said.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin bestowed awards and medals on 62 recipients led by the Raja Muda of Kedah.

The Kedah Ruler also conferred state awards and medals on 63 recipients in conjunction with his 79th birthday celebration which was not held last year.

Also present were the Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, Raja Puan Muda of Kedah Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff and members of the Kedah royal family.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was also present at the ceremony. — Bernama