KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wished all fathers in the country Happy Father’s Day in conjunction with the celebration today.

Ismail Sabri, who is himself a father to four children, said he was convinced that as heads of their families, fathers would be willing to sacrifice for their loved ones.

“A father's love is life-long and has no end,” he posted on his official Facebook.

He said he believed that a father would give his best for their children.

“To all fathers, Happy Father’s Day. May we become excellent fathers,” he said. — Bernama