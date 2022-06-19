Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob extended his condolences to the family of singer and actress Adibah Noor, who died yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/adibah_noor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob extended his condolences to the family of singer and actress Adibah Noor Mohamed Omar, better known as Adibah Noor, who died yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister described the Terlalu Istimewa hitmaker as a talented singer, actress and host.

“My condolences to the family of Allahyarhamah and I pray that they’ll remain strong in facing this loss.

“May Allahyarhamah be placed among the righteous. Let us recite the Al-Fatihah for the late Adibah Noor,” according to the posting.

The popular entertainer died of ovarian cancer at a private hospital, here at about 7.45pm. She was 51.

Her remains will be taken to the Al-Ansar Mosque, Taman Keramat at 9am today to be bathed and shrouded prior to the burial at a nearby Muslim cemetery before the Zohor prayers. — Bernama