KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The decision to cancel the screenings of the animated movie Lightyear in Malaysia was made by its distributor, said Film Censorship Board (LPF).

LPF in a statement today said the film had been approved with certain changes, however the film distributor, The Walt Disney Company (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, refused to comply with the instructions.

“After watching the Lightyear movie, LPF has approved it with certain changes and given it a PG13 rating.

“LPF ordered that the scenes and dialogues found to contain elements promoting LGBT lifestyle which violated key aspects of the Guidelines on Film Censorship 2010 be cut and muted,” it said.

Based on the provisions under the Film Censorship Act 2002 (Act 620) and Guidelines on Film Censorship, Home Ministry 2010, certain aspects such as safety and public order, religion, sociocultural, and decency will be taken into consideration when approving movies and publicity materials.

The statement said that LPF is committed to carrying out its responsibility in censoring films and publicity materials.

LPF said it would not compromise on film content that promotes or attempts to normalise LGBT elements which are against the national policy of not recognising the LGBT lifestyle. — Bernama