SEREMBAN, June 15 — The “ibadah korban” (sacrificial rites) on Aidiladha, which will be celebrated next month, is allowed to be performed in Negri Sembilan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir has given his consent for the activity to be held.

“It can be held at mosques, surau, homes or open areas, whichever is appropriate,” he told reporters after the weekly state executive council meeting today.

However, he said, the organisers are required to apply though the [email protected] system at http://equrbans.jheains.my to facilitate the Veterinary Services Department tin issuing the slaughtering permit.

In another development, Aminuddin said the recent flash flood in Seremban occurred due to failure of housing developers in building retention ponds at their project sites.

He said appropriate action would be taken against the developers concerned by the local government authority. — Bernama