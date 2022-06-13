KWB said the cause of the disruption is due to the replacement of a pump valve at the Puncak Borneo Booster Station No.1, Mile 10 at Jalan Puncak Borneo. — AFP pic

KUCHING, June 13 — Many areas along Jalan Puncak Borneo here will experience water supply interruption tomorrow from 9pm until 2am on the following day, said a notice from Kuching Water Board (KWB) today.

It said the cause of the disruption is due to the replacement of a pump valve at the Puncak Borneo Booster Station No.1, Mile 10 at Jalan Puncak Borneo.

According to the notice, consumers from the junction to Landeh all the way to Landeh/Paya Mebi/Batong, Jalan Puncak Borneo, Police Training Centre (Pulapol), Puncak Borneo Prison, Semenggok Agriculture Research/Hospital Rajah Charles Brooke and Nursing School to Semenggok Civil Service Housing and Kampung Sinar Baru will be affected by the water supply interruption.

Consumers at Kampung Mambong, Kampung Seratau, Kampung Sikog, Kampung Git, Kampung Punau, areas under Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and the surrounding areas will also be affected.

“During the recovery period, consumers will experience low water pressure, air locks and dirty water,” it said.

As such, KWB advised consumers to be prepared for the said occasion and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

For complaints or queries, please contact KWB Call Centre at 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650. — Borneo Post Online