KUCHING, June 12 ― Poverty is not an excuse not to pursue education as there are many financial assistance available from the state government, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said aside from the financial assistance provided by the state government, there is also Dayak Cultural Foundation that can provide help to the students.

“We’re from humble beginnings. But education brings us to where we are today. Education helps us to break out of poverty.

“So, let us do whatever we can to see our children and grandchildren are given the best education there is in the world, so that they will have their own opportunities,” Uggah said at the Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) Ngiling Bidai event at Penview Convention Centre last night.

At the same time, Uggah gave his full support to DTTAS’ upcoming education roadshow 2022 and carnival as he believed that it will expose the unemployed school leavers on skill education.

“We try to instill or build skills to our unemployed in rural areas. Nowadays, with Form 5 (certificate) it is not easy to get a job. The Sarawak government has many skill training programmes and I hope more will take part.” Uggah also approved RM150,000 for DTTA to carry out its programmes.

Uggah was accompanied by his wife, Datin Amar Datu Doreen Mayang at the event. Also present was Department of Agriculture Sarawak acting director Dominic Chuggat. ― Borneo Post