SHAH ALAM, June 11 — The Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) has ordered a factory to stop its release of effluent that could potentially cause pollution and to conduct immediate clean up efforts after water pollution was detected in Sungai Langat this afternoon.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technologoy and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the order was issued under Section 121(1) of the LUAS Enactment 1999 and the clean up process by the factory was underway.

He said the order was issued following information received by LUAS from the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) regarding pollution detected in Sungai Langat at 3.30pm yesterday.

“Investigations by LUAS revealed that the source of the pollution was the release of effluent from a sump owned by a factory,” he said.

A Yellow Code in line with the Selangor Water Source Pollution Emergency Manual was activated involving the Kajang Municipal Council and the Department of Environment.

“LUAS conducted three samplings that have been sent to the Department of Chemistry for further analysis and LUAS will open an investigation paper under Section 79(1) of the LUAS Enactment 1999,” he added.

He also said the pollution source was around 18 kilometres (km) from the Semenyih 2 water treatment plant, 29.5 km from the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant and 40.9 km from the Labohan Dagang water treatment plant.

“Fast action to control the situation at the site has managed to avoid any potential shutdown of water treatment plants. LUAS and other related agencies will be conducting follow up mitigation efforts and close monitoring to ensure that the state’s water supply is secure,” he added. — Bernama