KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented donations to residents of Kampung Orang Asli Pos Menson and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Relong in Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

His Majesty’s was welcomed upon arrival by Cameron Highlands district officer Syed Ahmad Khairulanwar Syed Abdul Rahman and Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

Istana Negara, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, said the King presented cash and essentials to 63 household heads from Kampung Orang Asli Pos Menson and another 153 from Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Relong at an almost two-hour ceremony beginning at 11 am.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also took the time to greet and advise the villagers to always take care of their health, families and senior citizens in the community.

Al-Sultan Abdullah called on villagers facing problems to refer them to their respective Tok Batin (heads of Orang Asli villages) so that further action can be taken and expedited. — Bernama