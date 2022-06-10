Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the initiative by the SLS was a sign that it was non-partisan and not political in the issue of the state’s rights under the Malaysian Agreement 1963. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today said that the state government views the Sabah Law Society’s (SLS) lawsuit against the federal government for the state’s 40 per cent revenue as a positive sign of the body’s non-partisan stance.

Hajiji said the initiative by the SLS was a sign that it was non-partisan and not political in the issue of the state’s rights under the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

“Sabah government sees the initiative by the SLS in a positive light that is not partisan and not political in the common furtherance of the constitutional arrangements when Sabah formed Malaysia in 1963.

“The Sabah government has been, and will continue to vigorously pursue the 40 per cent entitlement and other legitimate rights and interests of Sabah with the Federal government,” he said.

Last year, the federal and state government made a joint announcement of a special annual five-year sum of RM125.6 million, from RM26.7 million to be paid to the state, while negotiations for the 40 per cent net revenue continues.

Hajiji said Sabah welcomed the four-fold increment of the Federal Government Special Grant as a good development.

Yesterday, SLS filed for a judicial review in the Sabah and Sarawak High Court to overturn Putrajaya's gazettement of the annual grant for Sabah, saying it was not in line with the state's revenue rights under MA63.

The suit said that the grant was not in accordance with the Federal Constitution and that a review of the sum was required to be held.

Earlier this month, 12 Sabah Pakatan Harapan lawmakers had also filed a claim in the High Court to seek Sabah’s rights to its entitlement for the return of 40 per cent of federal revenue derived from the state.