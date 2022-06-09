KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today called on the government to take comprehensive measures to curb food price increases and ensure an adequate supply of everyday staples and necessities.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said as part of its role in government, the party will expand its people’s assistance programme, including the community garden initiative that has already been set up in several areas.

“This programme will generate income for the people as well as produce vegetables at low prices,” said Hamzah in a statement after Bersatu’s supreme council meeting earlier today.

On a related note, he also announced that Bersatu’s congress will take place on November 12 and 13 but without internal elections.

“Meanwhile, the party election at the branch level will be postponed to a date not exceeding 18 months from the date that the election should have been held,” said Hamzah in the same statement.

He also said that the party’s supreme council had unanimously agreed to appoint Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad as a new council member, replacing Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who resigned from the party last month.