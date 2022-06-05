Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad greets Malaysian Haj pilgrims boarding a bus to the airport in Sepang June 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, June 5 — Pilgrims about to leave for the Holy Land are advised to always practice self-discipline and observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) to avoid being infected by Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said this after three pilgrims from the first group were confirmed positive for Covid-19 and they were believed to have contracted the virus at feast gatherings.

Subsequently, he said Haj pilgrims were reminded to be alert to avoid having to miss their scheduled flights.

“I was informed that the three were infected after they held a feast. It is alright to hold a feast, but follow the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told a press conference after the closing ceremony of a national level Religious Secondary School Sports Archery Championship Festival at Arena Emas here today.

However, Idris said the three pilgrims still had the chance to perform the Haj this season as the last flight would be next July.

Yesterday, Tabung Haji executive director, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Abdul Rahman was reported as saying that three of the 298 pilgrims in the first group to the Holy Land for the 1443H/2022 season, were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, 295 pilgrims, who were the first group, arrived safely at the Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah last night at 9.30pm Malaysian time. — Bernama