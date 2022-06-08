Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said LIMA ‘23 would be held following the success of the 2022 Asian Defence Services Exhibition and 2022 Asia National Security Exhibition in March and the readiness of Malaysia after the transition to endemic phase. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LlMA) will be organised next year from May 23 to 27 in Pulau Langkawi, Kedah after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said LIMA ‘23 would be held following the success of the 2022 Asian Defence Services Exhibition (DSA) and 2022 Asia National Security Exhibition (NATSEC) in March and the readiness of Malaysia after the transition to endemic phase.

To date, he said 600 exhibitors from 20 countries would be participating in LIMA ‘23 which was expected to receive 45,000 trade visitors and 380 foreign guests.

According to Hishammuddin, the LIMA ‘23 exhibition would involve 110 assets each in air and maritime fields.

“The number of exhibitors, countries involved, trade and public visitors, guests and assets are expected to go up which will make it the biggest participation ever recorded,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after launching LIMA ‘23 Exhibition Pre-Launch Ceremony at the Ministry of Defence Auditorium here today.

Also present were Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong; Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang; Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain; Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Royal Malaysian Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Hishammuddin said, to ensure the smooth organisation of LIMA ‘23, the event would be coordinated jointly by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile, he said that Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd had been appointed as joint organiser of the biennial event.

Commenting further, he said the LIMA ‘23 exhibition would be the best platform for defence industry companies worldwide especially aerospace and maritime to return to after not being able to do so for a long time due to Covid-19 and the postponement of LIMA ‘21.

“This can directly open up more opportunities in the effort to connect and promote strategic cooperation between local defence industry companies with their international counterparts.

“This is in line with the aim of the National Defence Industry Policy which is still being formulated,” he said.

Hishammuddin said several innovations would be witnessed at LIMA ‘23 including introducing the drone exhibition and drone race segment, space technology segment, airline chief executive officer forum, a programme for teenagers including education and career-related, e-games and a women’s segment in defence.

“On top of that, there is also a cyber security programme in the aviation and maritime industries and, of course, the exhibition of assets as well as the best air show in history.

“Together with Wee, I will ensure every aspect of preparation is scrutinised so that its impact can be felt during the actual organisation later,” he added. — Bernama