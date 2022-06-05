Melaka Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman VP Shanmugam pose for a picture with the winners of the 2022 Melaka Triathlon Series in Klebang, Melaka June 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA June 5 — The state government is ready to make Melaka a sports tourism destination and a venue of choice for various sporting events including world-class tournaments.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman VP Shanmugam said the sports tourism sub-sector was included in the state government’s agenda which was able to boost tourism in Melaka which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We very much welcome any party who is interested in holding any sporting events and tournaments in Melaka. They will be given the privilege to organise any competition with the cooperation of the state government.

“We also hope that more high-performance sports programmes such as golf will be held in the state as we have the best facilities that can attract participants from within and outside the country,” he told reporters at the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the 2022 Melaka Triathlon Series in Klebang, here today.

Shanmugam said the organisation of the programme has enlivened the tourism industry in the state and he hoped that it would be held annually.

A total of 552 contestants including from Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, the United States competed in nine categories at the 2022 Melaka Triathlon Series.

The catergories include men and women as well as relay with participants having to complete three routines namely swimming for 1.5 kilometres (km), cycling 40 km and running for 10km. — Bernama