KOTA KINABALU, June 5 — Barisan Nasional (BN), especially the coalition in Sabah, must seriously consider if it is ready for the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin stressed that several factors and aspects must be looked into and consider as the coalition prepares for the election.

“Getting ready is not just about shouting out slogans and cheers. There must be careful planning and the preparation covers various aspects including the ability of resources, preparation of machinery and strategies to win over opponents,” said Bung Moktar.

“Various aspects need to be examined for BN to be truly in a position to be ready to face the 15th GE because our main goal is to take back the government,” he said.

The Umno Sabah chief said this when commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech at the 48th BN Convention and Anniversary Celebration last Monday.

Ismail Sabri said that if BN was ready, he will not delay calling for the 15th general election.

Bung Moktar hoped the readiness of the BN machinery, especially in Sabah, would be enhanced and the coming general election be considered as an important agenda that would determine the future of the party and the country.

“In order to face the general election, all work and preparations need to be streamlined, frequency of going down to the ground intensified, and electoral rolls updated. Efforts to approach the 18-year-old voters needs to be coordinated so that they will support BN,” he said.

Bung Moktar, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, also reminded BN Sabah not to be in the comfort zone after seeing the two BN victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

This is because the situation and attitude of voters in Sabah, Melaka and Johor are all different.

“The party machinery needs to instil commitment that Sabah BN will be the biggest contributor in the GE15, so put aside the question of candidates as what is important is that we need to work hard to reach out to the grassroots so that BN’s struggle can really be accepted by the people,” he said.

Bung Moktar added that the 48th Convention recently showed the solidarity of BN leaders, therefore the existing spirit must be brought to their respective areas with the spirit of consensus centred on BN’s struggle which actually defends the people and brings prosperity to the country. — Borneo Post