KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Supermax Corporation Bhd has completed refurbishment work to upgrade dormitories to provide better living conditions to workers as part of its foreign worker management policy to meet international compliance standards.

Its workers’ accommodation now meets local and expected international standards with improved canteen and other amenities.

“While these upgrades are now completed at Supermax facilities, the company is committed to continuous improvement to its facilities to provide a vibrant and comfortable working and living environment for its workers,” the glove maker said in a statement today.

The company said it had also completed the first batch of former foreign workers’ payout under its revised eligibility outreach programme. Supermax had in February this year announced an outreach programme and the setting up of a sinking fund to facilitate remediation payment to its former foreign workers.

“In addition to the internally set-up workers’ committee, and to reinforce protection of workers’ rights, Supermax, together with an international consulting firm, introduced to its workers an independent channel to voice concerns.

“Supermax workers are made aware of a platform known as Suara Kami, a multi-lingual external grievance channel provided by Responsible Business Alliance, a non-profit coalition dedicated to improving social, environment and ethical conditions in global supply chains,” it said.

Moving forward, Supermax would launch an “open door policy” campaign with relevant foreign embassies in Malaysia to promote workers welfare, protection and to strengthen diplomatic access.

“Campaign initiatives would include extending open invitations to embassy representatives to visit the company’s manufacturing plants and meet with the workers, free from interference, at any time, if needed,” it added. — Bernama