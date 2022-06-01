Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the Barisan Nasional Convention at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2022. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today repeated his stance that he will not delay, even for a second, the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15) once Barisan Nasional (BN) is fully prepared.

He said it was as discussed and agreed upon during the last Umno General Assembly.

“I say that when we are fully prepared, I will not delay, even for a second, to dissolve the Parliament. And as agreed in the Umno General Assembly, I will discuss this with the Top Five in Umno.

“And today, I agreed that we will also discuss with the BN leadership in deciding the date (of the dissolution of Parliament),” he said at the BN Convention held in conjunction with BN’s 48th anniversary celebration here today.

The Top Five in Umno refers to party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents namely Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri himself.

In this regard, the prime minister proposed three actions to be taken by BN in its preparation for the upcoming GE15.

Ismail Sabri said the first was the need for BN to always strive to achieve a first-class work culture, namely teamwork, discipline and loyalty to the party.

“Loyal BN leaders and members are around not only during good times, but remain loyal when facing challenges. Those in this hall, their loyalty have been tested. They never turned their backs on the party even when faced with threats and pressure , as well as lucrative offers,” he said.

Also present were BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and its three vice-chairmen, Tan Sri S Vigneswaran, who is also MIC president, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup. The second, according to Ismail Sabri, is to win the hearts of the people, and with him as the prime minister, will ensure policies that benefit the people.

“Apart from that, the best service should be given to the people. The government is always concerned for the people and looking for the best and immediate initiatives to solving local problems,” he said.

He said the third action was to formulate the GE15 Victory Strategy with focus on strengthening the election machinery of the component parties.

In conjunction with the BN Convention, Ismail Sabri said, it was important for the BN pledge to be renewed, namely the pledge to the people, the pledge to be the best and the pledge to continue the struggle to uphold Malaysia.

“Let us pledge to strengthen cooperation among the component parties. We also need to stay way from external elements that can cause rift among us,” he added. — Bernama