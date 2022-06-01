MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran delivers his speech during the Barisan Nasional Convention at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — With the 15th general election (GE15) in sight, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) top leaders have called on all members to strengthen unity within the coalition so that it could be the people’s choice to restore political stability in the country.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said every BN party should be mindful that Pakatan Harapan (PH) fell from federal power because its component parties lacked trust among themselves.

“Therefore, Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) should always stick together to steer this country but this can only be done by preserving unity at our own party level and also within the BN coalition.

“When the situation requires us to move as a solid team, every branch head, every division head and every member of the BN coalition should be prepared to work together and unite behind the BN leadership to implement the mandate given,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the session for BN component parties to deliver their policy speeches at BN’s 48th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre here today.

Vigneswaran said component parties should not be seen as disagreeing with each other as this would be interpreted by the public as cracks within the leadership and could undermine BN’s narrative on the importance of stability.

“The federal and state levels should be together in efforts to strengthen BN, should overcome and prevent any serious split to ensure the image and integrity of BN is always preserved for continued acceptance by the people,” he said.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in his policy speech, said the BN family should continue to be together and inculcate the spirit of comradeship to stay united forever.

“We should handle any matters including sensitive issues in a harmonious atmosphere, continuing the practice of consultation and reaching decisions by consensus. This is the BN spirit and principle which should be preserved forever,” he added.

Touching on GE15, Wee said although BN had won big in the Johor and Melaka state elections, its members and leaders should not become complacent.

“Instead, we should continue to work for the people, always feeling their pulse and giving the best service possible. We should not just go to the ground during election season.

“The experience of losing in GE14 should be a lesson to all that the people are the most powerful; it is they who place someone at the top as a leader,” he said.

PBRS president Datuk Seri Joseph Kurup said in the current political situation and with GE15 seemingly “hanging over our head”, misunderstandings should be avoided.

“If there is unity among members, BN will definitely achieve victory. Divided we fall,” he said. — Bernama