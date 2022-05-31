JOHOR BARU, May 31 ― Road maintenance work has already begun at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) compound here, said Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz said during his visit this morning, he noted that road repair works were being carried out at the 120-metre stretch in front of the polyclinic at the hospital.

As for other developments, he said the Ministry of Health would submit an application to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to approve an allocation for the maintenance of the hospital’s electrical and mechanical systems.

“Thank you to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, the ministry and all parties for their efforts in helping the people. May Allah ease everything,” he said via a post on his official Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Onn Hafiz made a surprise visit to check on the condition of the facilities, roads and landscape around the hospital and urged the concession companies involved to take immediate action to repair the road and beautify the surrounding hospital landscape.

To expedite approval for the upgrade of facilities and amenities at HSA, he also contacted the EPU and the Public Works Department. ― Bernama