In a post on his official Facebook page, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice president, wished BN a happy birthday and expressed his appreciation for the support of the grassroots and the party’s coalition leadership. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) Convention will witness the solidarity and consensus of the coalition of parties which have been proven to fight for the wellbeing of the Malaysian Family and the commitment to develop the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The one-day convention in conjunction with BN’s 48th anniversary will be held at the World Trade Centre here tomorrow.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice president, also wished BN a happy birthday and expressed his appreciation for the support of the grassroots and the party’s coalition leadership.

“Hopefully, BN will continue to be strong and become a platform for the struggle of the people of various races in this country,” he said in a shared post. — Bernama