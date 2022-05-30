Dr Afif said mobile psychologist services are provided in other countries such as Indonesia, where people can simply approach vehicles carrying psychologists for help. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 30 — Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin today proposed use of mobile counseling services to reach out to those facing mental health issues.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) assemblyman told the state legislative assembly that mental health issues are one of the main causes behind the spate of suicide cases in Penang.

"What we really need to do now is to look at the mental health issues ... so maybe the state should be providing mobile psychologists to reach out to those who need mental health support,” he interjected when A. Kumaresan (PKR-Batu Uban) touched on the number of suicide cases in the state during his debate today.

Dr Afif said mobile psychologist services are provided in other countries such as Indonesia, where people can simply approach vehicles carrying psychologists for help.

"It is something like Befrienders but instead of through phone calls, they get to speak to counselors or psychologists face to face,” he said.

He said the only effective way in preventing suicide attempts is to look into the mental health aspect, not only put in place physical measures such as safety nets at the Penang Bridge.

Meanwhile, Kumaresan said a total of 64 suicide cases were reported in Penang between 2020 and April 2022.

He called on the state to develop a new plan to tackle this issue.

"I propose that the PYDC and PWDC be involved in a committee set up by the state to come up with a strategic plan on how to resolve this issue as some of these cases involved youths and women,” he said.

PYDC refers to the Penang Youth Development Corporation while PWDC refers to Penang Women’s Development Corporation.

He also urged the authorities to refrain taking action against those who had attempted suicide, but instead help them with rehabilitation.

"They are already suffering from depression so they should not be punished,” he said while debating the Penang Governor’s speech.

He stressed the need for the stigma surrounding mental health to be removed so that more people with mental health issues can seek the help they need.

Penang state exco Phee Boon Poh stood up to clarify that the state has set up a suicide prevention committee to look into the hike in suicide cases.

"We are also discussing with the MCMC ways to prevent suicide cases from being sensationalised in the media and social media,” he said.

Kumaresan agreed that suicide cases should not be sensationalised in social media as this could trigger others who on the verge.

"The authorities should also conduct regular patrols along the bridge to stop any attempts and I hope the authorities will consider setting up higher fencing along the bridge too,” he said.

There were a total of eight suicide cases involving the Penang Bridge in May alone and a total of 12 cases this year.

* Those who are facing mental health issues can reach out to the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935/014-3223392); Talian Kasih (15999/019-261 5999 on WhatsApp); Befrienders Penang (04-2811108/04-2815161/04-2910100) or go to befrienders.org.my and PgCARE (04-642777/04-2910123) or go to pgcarealliance.com.