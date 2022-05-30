Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will be in Singapore as Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from May 31 to June 3, 2022, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SINGAPORE, May 30 — Malaysia’s Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin will be in Singapore as Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from May 31 to June 3, 2022, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Khairy is the 71st Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the 7th from Malaysia, said the ministry in a statement issued here, today.

MFA said Khairy will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat; Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin; Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean; and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan; Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong; Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung; and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, said the statement.

In conjunction with his visit, MFA said, Khairy will speak at the Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) Summit organised by the republic’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

He will also have discussions with officials from the Ministry of Health, A*STAR and Government Technology Agency, be hosted to a visit by the National Environment Agency to a waste water testing facility, and speak at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, it added.

Established in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore.

The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

“Such exchanges help to foster dialogue and collaboration, and deepen our bilateral cooperation,” said the ministry.

Lee Tzu Yang, Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, will host a welcome dinner for Khairy. — Bernama