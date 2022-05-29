Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said MyCC had initiated investigations on all poultry industry players throughout Malaysia covering upstream and downstream activities. — File picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, May 29 — A motion to amend the constitution of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to enable youths, aged 18 to 28, to join the party, will be tabled at the party’s delegates conference on June 17 to 19.

PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the motion also proposed that youths in the age group should contest and hold posts in the party.

“The amendment is in line with the amendment to the Federal Constitution, which enables Malaysians aged 18 to be automatically registered as voters,” he said when met after attending a PBB Supreme Council meeting, here today.

The meeting was chaired by party president and Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Accoding to Nanta, the conference this time will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

He said about 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which will also involve elections for several posts in the party. — Bernama