Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks to the media after officiating the Terengganu Foundation’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebration in Kuala Terengganu May 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 29 — Terengganu’s decision not to ink the Water Services Industry Restructuring Agreement with Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) is final, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said instructions had been issued for all state government agencies not to hold any further discussions on the matter after this.

“Our decision is final. The state government’s assets are still with us so there is nothing to discuss.

“I told the Environment and Water Minister (Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man) during an Aidilfitri celebration yesterday that there is no further discussion at this moment,” he told reporters after officiating the Terengganu Foundation’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebration, here today. Ahmad Samsuri also denied that the negotiation between the Terengganu government and PAAB on the matter were still ongoing.

Terengganu is the only state in the peninsula that has not yet joined the water services industry restructuring pact with PAAB.

Tuan Ibrahim was reported to have said that the Terengganu government would receive benefits if the water structuring agreement was implemented as accepted by other state governments in the governance of water services, including the disposal of rural water debts and the provision of funds to upgrade facilities.

PAAB, a wholly owned company under the Minister of Finance Incorporated that was established in 2006 is regulated by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) through the Water Services Industry Act 2006.

It is also established to assist the federal government in realising the National Water Services Industry Restructuring Plan by developing water asset infrastructure in the peninsula with a competitive financing rate. — Bernama