Razali's (pic) name was reportedly proposed to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration to replace party supreme council member Zuraida. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Senator Datuk Razali Idris is said to be among a shortlist of candidates to replace Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as federal minister as rumours grow.

The Terengganu Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership has reportedly agreed to name its 55-year-old state Bersatu chief as a contender, Berita Harian reported today.

"At present, none of the state Bersatu leaders are ministers. Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid is only a deputy minister," the Malay newspaper quoted an unnamed party source saying.

"The entire party leadership at the state level will give our full support to anyone who will be appointed as minister.

"At the same time, Terengganu Bersatu also fully supports for Rosol, who is currently the domestic trade and consumer affairs deputy minister, to be promoted and appointed as a full minister," the source added.

Previously, there were rumours that Razali, a Bersatu supreme council member, will be named to replace Zuraida’s vacancy at the plantation industries and commodities ministry.

Razali previously served as the Terengganu Development Authority chairman. He was appointed to Dewan Negara in 2018.

Razali's name was reportedly proposed to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration to replace party supreme council member Zuraida who announced yesterday that she was crossing over to Parti Bangsa Malaysia and offered to relinquished her Cabinet post.

Muhyiddin has insisted that the Cabinet position occupied by Zuraida belongs to Bersatu and its party member should replace her if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob accepted the Ampang MP's offer to resign.

Berita Harian reported that it contacted Razali but he declined to comment.

Among others reported to be on Zuraida's replacement list is Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin also from Bersatu.