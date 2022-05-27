Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak inspects the guards of honour during the opening of the State Assembly session in George Town May 27, 2022. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — Penang has increased its allocation for the development of Islam in the state to RM19.95 million, an increase of RM1.34 million from 2021, said Penang Yang diPertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

He said the allocation totalling RM18.61 million last year for the development of Islam in the state were for projects such as the development of the Falak Sheikh Tahir Centre, religious schools, Darul Hidayah Complex and Kolej Islam Teknologi Antarabangsa.

Other than the increase in allocation for the development and strengthening of Islam in the state, he said the state also provided basic infrastructure for those of other religious beliefs.

“The state has allocated a 9.24 acres of land for non-Islamic places of worship in Ampang Jajar that is equipped with basic infrastructure,” he said in his opening speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He said a total 35 religious associations consisting of Taoism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity and other religions were offered lands on the site.

“The state has offered the land in individual lots to the applicants and it is on a lease rate of 50 per cent less than the value of the land,” he said.

He said the 35 associations were given the lease on February 15 where the lease officially starts from June 1 after the infrastructure works on the lands were issued the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

The non-Islamic places of worship on the site are expected to be built within two years and will feature unique architectural designs that can be turned into a tourism project based on a pilgrimage concept, he said.