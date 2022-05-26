Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to the media at the Immigration Department’s Aidilfitri gathering in Putrajaya, May 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — Ampang Member of Parliament Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has been stripped of her Bersatu supreme council (MPT) post with immediate effect after announcing that she is joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah said he took note of Zuraida’s statement and would refer the matter to the MPT for further action.

“As of now, she has not yet resigned from Bersatu,” he told reporters at the Immigration Department’s Aidilfitri gathering here today.

Hamzah said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had two weeks ago agreed to replace Zuraida with another individual in the MPT .

“This was after a show-cause letter was issued to Zuraida on May 9 asking her to reply to several questions on her involvement with activities organised by PBM.

“However, in her letter of reply on May 23, Zuraida rejected claims that she is a member of PBM and asked the Bersatu secretary-general’s office to submit proof to back the allegation. But everything has been answered today,” he added.

Commenting on Zuraida’s position as plantation industries and commodities minister, Hamzah said the number of Cabinet posts held by Bersatu had been agreed between the Bersatu president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“This means if Zuraida is dropped by Bersatu, her place will be taken up by another (leader) from Bersatu, as recommended by the party president to represent Bersatu in the Cabinet,” he added.

Hamzah said Zuraida’s resignation would not affect Bersatu as she was no longer active and was merely using Bersatu for her own interests.

“To me, she has been showing her true colours. She has not attended more than six meetings of the party,” he said.

Zuraida earlier announced that she was joining PBM because she believed in its struggle and principles. — Bernama