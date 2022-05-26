Datuk Tee Siew Kiong speaks at a press conference at the Johor Digital Economy Centre in Danga Bay, Johor Baru, on May 26, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — Embattled Johor MCA leader Datuk Tee Siew Kiong announced his immediate resignation from the party today over unresolved differences with the party president and leadership.

The former MCA national organising secretary was already suspended for five years and said he decided to quit rather than challenge the punishment he previously described as excessive and unfair.

“Today is the final day of my 14-day appeal period for me to reconsider the decision on my five-year suspension.

“After much consideration and following the advice from my supporters, I have decided not to appeal the suspension as I feel that there will not be any changes to the party’s disciplinary board decision.

“To avoid MCA from being in turmoil, I will officially leave MCA with immediate effect,” said Tee at a press conference at the Johor Digital Economy Centre in Danga Bay here today.

The 58-year-old is a former three-term assemblyman and popular grassroots politician who has been at odds with the MCA’s top leadership recently.

A seasoned party veteran, Tee said he did not expect the MCA disciplinary board would review suspension even if he were to appeal.

He alleged that the board was prejudiced against him and intent on upholding his suspension for criticising MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“I have advised (the party) from time-to-time and I am a person that will tell the truth despite the fact thar it may be hurtful to some.

“Sadly, the MCA president does not agree on dissenting views within the party,” said Tee, who is also the former Pontian MCA division chief.

Tee then thanked the previous MCA presidents such as Tun Ling Leong Sik, Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting, Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat, Tan Sri Chua Soi Lek and Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai for their guidance and for giving him an opportunity and platform to serve the people.

“Even though I am no longer an MCA member after ending my 40-year membership, I hope that the party will continue to achieve success and continue to contribute to the Chinese community as well as nation.

“On my future after this, I will leave it to God and thank all those who have supported me while he was in the party,” he said.

Earlier this month, MCA deputy secretary-general Datuk Dr Pamela Yong was reported as saying that the party’s disciplinary board has handled all complaints against members fairly and in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations without exception.

She added that the party’s disciplinary board handled all complaints professionally, regardless of the members’ positions in the party.

Both Tee and Ledang MCA division chief Datuk Goh Tee Tee were referred to party’s disciplinary board for open dissent after they were dropped for the March 12 Johor state election.

On May 17, Tee revealed that MCA had handed down a five-year suspension to him after he allegedly criticised the party’s leadership and issued statements via Facebook Live on February 25 and April 21.

Goh, who is Ledang division chief, claimed that MCA’s leadership did not consult the division’s wings before fielding a candidate, resulting in the loss of the Tangkak state seat.

Tee is an outspoken critic of MCA president Wee and the party’s central leadership under the latter’s helm.