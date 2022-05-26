Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry Hari Raya event in Putrajaya, May 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — All parties should respect the decision and stand of Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who announced joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), said Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the question of resigning from her party is her individual right and a matter for another party.

“I have not had the opportunity to speak to my Cabinet colleague, so I could not give much comment.

“It is just that I know Zuraida is an active member of the Cabinet and she had succeeded in managing her ministry and is a person who showed good performance in her service,” said Annuar when asked to comment on the decision of the plantation industries and commodities minister.

He told reporters when met at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry Hari Raya event here today.

Annuar who is also communications and multimedia minister said everybody has the right to make one’s own political alignment especially for the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Earlier, Zuraida decided to join PBM as she believed in the struggles of the party and was attracted by its six core principles.

Asked whether Umno would forge cooperation with PBM in GE15, Annuar said Umno needs to be open in forging cooperation with other parties which have the same aspirations especially in defending the interests of the Malays and Muslims.

“I am of the view that Umno should have an open mind all the time. From the start, my stand has remained unchanged as I am of the view that Umno must be the pillar in uniting other parties.

“As a component party, despite having differences in opinions, in the end when the party makes a decision all must toe the party’s decision and stand,” he said. — Bernama