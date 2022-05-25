Melaka and Negri Sembilan MMEA (Maritime) director, Captain Iskandar Ishak (centre) during the press conference in Alor Gajah May 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, May 25 — The Melaka and Negri Sembilan Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle out about 26 kilogrammes (kg) of drug believed to be syabu worth RM1.04 million in the waters of Tanjung Sepat, Selangor two days ago.

Melaka and Negri Sembilan MMEA (Maritime) director, Captain Iskandar Ishak said the drug was left in a grey clothes bag near the beach of Kampung Tumbuk Tanjung Sepat di Selangor as discovered during the special operations patrol at about 10pm last Monday with no boat or suspect in sight.

“The bag was brought onto the Maritime boat and upon inspection, 26 yellow packages were found to contain tiny crystals with each package weighing about one kg,” he said at a news conference, here, today.

The drug is believed to have obtained from within this country to be then smuggled out by a drug trafficking syndicate using land and sea routes.

Iskandar said that based on intelligence, the drug was to be sent by a land transporter to the spot before being taken by the syndicate through a sea route to be smuggled out to a neighbouring country.

The drug could be supplied to 56,000 addicts and fetch a price of RM100,000 to RM200,000 per kg in a neighbouring country.

The case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the public is urged to channel information on any criminal activity or emergency at sea to the Melaka and Negri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or call the 999 line that is operational round the clock. — Bernama