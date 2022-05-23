Dr Sim (centre, in yellow face mask) holds SUPP's new party central line-up in Kuching, Sarawak. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, May 23 — Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has been re-elected to lead Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) for another term until 2024.

The Deputy Premier of Sarawak was one of the five top leaders elected by 439 party delegates during the SUPP triennial delegates conference (TDC) held at the party’s headquarters here yesterday.

Datuk Sebastian Ting was re-elected to continue assuming the secretary-general post.

Also re-elected to assume their previous roles were Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem as deputy president and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis as treasurer.

Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin is the newly-minted deputy president, the post previously held by Chieng Buong Toon.

The party election saw new deputy secretary-generals — Lo Khere Chiang and Johnny Pang Long Ming.

Datuk Matthew Chen and Adam Yii Siew Sang were re-elected to assume the posts of organising secretary, and information and publicity secretary respectively.

As for the four vice president posts, two newcomers are Chieng Jin Ek and Sih Hua Tong, while Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing and Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii were re-elected to the post.

Michael Tiang and Kho Teck Wan had been re-elected to lead the Youth and Women sections respectively.

Wong Chin Yong is now the assistant organising secretary, while Wilfred Yap is the newly-minted assistant information and publicity secretary.

Out of the remaining 11 Central Working Committee (CWC) members, six are new to the party central leadership.

They are Billy Sujang, Lim Ah Ted, Andrew Victor Nub William Tanyuh, Kua Jack Seng, Peter Pui and Wong Zee Yeng.

The rest are Datuk Ting Check Sii, Michael Tiong Hok Choon, Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok, Danny Banjang and Chua Beng Seng.

Speaking at a news conference after chairing the meeting, Dr Sim said the party was supposed to have its TDC last year but had to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State Election.

He said the new leadership will serve until 2024.

“I am honoured that party delegates had elected me to lead for another three years,” Dr Sim added.