A health worker holds up Covid-19 test strips indicating positive results in Seberang Jaya on April 7, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, May 22 — Sarawak has continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 66.8 per cent of its children aged five to 11 having been fully vaccinated against the virus, as of Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, this translates into 190,989 fully vaccinated children throughout the state.

Nationwide, 31 per cent or 1,099,250 children have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A total of 271,465 or 93.9 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated.

This was slightly above the national rate of 93.5 per cent, which translates into 2,908,320 fully vaccinated adolescents.

In terms of total population, a total of 2,343,667 or 83 per cent of individuals in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated.

This was slightly higher than the national rate of 82.6 per cent, which translates into 26,980,027 fully vaccinated individuals.

In Sarawak, a total of 1,570,582 individuals or 55.6 per cent have been administered the booster doses.

Nationwide, 49.2 per cent or 16,077,473 of individuals have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

As of Friday, a total of 6,365,571 vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 44.3 per cent on Friday.

This was much lower than the national rate of 58.4 per cent, and the fourth lowest in the country.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate were Johor (57.9 per cent), Penang (56.8 per cent), Perak (51 per cent), Putrajaya (50 per cent), Terengganu (48.9 per cent), Sabah (47.5 per cent), Pahang (35 per cent), Perlis (31.6 per cent) and Labuan (25 per cent). — Borneo Post