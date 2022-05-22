Perak police chief Commissioner of Police Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to the press at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh April 8, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 22 — The remand of a married couple arrested in connection with the death of their niece here on May 15 has been extended by six days beginning tomorrow.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the couple were assisting in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The remand on the couple, both aged 40, expires today. The investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers soon for further action once the investigation has been completed,” he said when contacted today.

Media reports said the couple were remanded for seven days over the death of the eight-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been abused.

The couple were the guardians of the girl. — Bernama