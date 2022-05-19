Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the problems included the setting up of the joint management body (JMB) as well as irresponsible strata management. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will set up a task force immediately to address the problems faced by strata property residents in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the problems included the setting up of the joint management body (JMB) as well as irresponsible strata management.

“This is because this is a long-standing problem and, to date, nothing has been resolved.

“Therefore, DBKL needs to take immediate steps so that the matter can be resolved for the well-being of the residents in the strata housing areas in the capital,” he said after attending the Federal Territories’ Semarak Aidilfitri open house at the DBKL Training Institute here today.

Also present were Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Commenting on the low water pressure faced by residents at Residensi Awani 2, Kampung Batu Muda here, Mahadi said DBKL would look into the actual cause of the problem immediately.

“If needed, DBKL will provide pump facilities to channel water to the affected units,” he said, adding that DBKL would also appoint a management agent as the condominium has not had a JMB for the past two years. — Bernama