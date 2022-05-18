Kedah MB: Proposal paper on export of ketum leaves completed

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the proposal paper would be tabled to the State Executive Council, possibly next week, before the application is forwarded to the federal government. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 18 — The Kedah State Economic Planning Division (BPEN) has completed the proposal paper to export of ketum leaves for medicinal purposes to Thailand, and fine-tuning it before tabling it to the State Executive Council.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the proposal paper would be tabled to the State Executive Council, possibly next week, before the application is forwarded to the federal government.

“It is an application from us for the federal government to consider,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting today when asked on the latest development pertaining to the state government’s proposal to export ketum leaves.

In March this year, Muhammad Sanusi had suggested that the federal government allow the export of ketum leaves, especially to Thailand for medical purposes, as a measure to curb ketum smuggling. — Bernama