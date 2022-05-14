Police seek next-of-kin of boy found wandering in Selayang

Police said the boy was brought to Selayang Hospital for further examination and was later handed over to the Gombak Welfare Department for further action. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Police are looking for the next-of-kin of a young boy aged between three and four years old who was found wandering by members of the public in Selayang on Wednesday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed urged those with information about the boy to contact Sargeant Rafidah Abdul Aziz at 019-3509963 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222.

According to Zainal, police received a report lodged by a man on Wednesday at 2.24pm in relation to a boy, with a height of 60 centimeters and dark completion who was brought home by the complainant’s brother.

“The complainant did not know the boy and did not know where the complainant’s brother found the child,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zainal added that the boy was brought to Selayang Hospital for further examination and was later handed over to the Gombak Welfare Department for further action. — Bernama