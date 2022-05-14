Ismail Sabri conveys condolences on death of UAE President

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a discussion on Clean Energy Transformation and Sustainable Infrastructure during the Asean-US Summit at the State Department in Washington May 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has conveyed his condolences to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE people on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said he was sad to hear news on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, who was the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as he was a visionary leader who had contributed a lot to the development and prosperity of UAE.

His achievements, wisdom and generosity had benefited the people of UAE and all Muslims, he said.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia greatly appreciated the noble contributions of Sheikh Khalifa in strengthening ties between the two countries.

“My prayers and memories go out to His Highness, members of the royal family and people of UAE in their hour of difficulty.

“May Allah SWT bless him and place his soul among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a post on his Facebook account.

Media reports said Sheikh Khalifa, who had been ruling since 2004, died at the age of 73 yesterday, after battling illness for several years.

A three-day ceremony for people to pay their last respects to Sheikh Khalifa is scheduled to be held from today until May16. — Bernama